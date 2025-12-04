Narengi Drain Turns into Garbage Dump, Residents Lash Out at GMC

Strong public anger is brewing against the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) as a major drainage channel in Narengi has allegedly been allowed to deteriorate into a garbage dumping ground, creating severe problems for local residents.

According to locals, the main drainage channel of Narengi, once meant to efficiently carry out stormwater, has now effectively turned into a dustbin due to the complete failure of the concerned department to carry out regular cleaning and maintenance. Instead of flowing freely, the drain is choked with garbage, plastic waste, and sludge.

Residents claim that despite submitting multiple written complaints to the Guwahati Municipal Corporation urging immediate waste removal and drain cleaning, no effective action has been taken so far.

Adding to the crisis, locals have alleged that a section of the originally 14-foot-wide drain has been illegally encroached upon, reducing it to a mere 3 feet in width. This drastic narrowing has severely restricted the flow of water, resulting in artificial flooding even after mild rainfall in the Narengi area.

Because of this persistent waterlogging and accumulation of waste, neighbouring localities are now suffering immensely. Roads remain inundated, drains overflow, and unhygienic conditions have made daily life extremely difficult for residents.

Frustrated by the inaction of civic authorities, affected locals approached the media to express their anger and concern. They warned that if the situation continues to be neglected, it could lead to serious health hazards and major flooding in the coming monsoon season.

Residents have now demanded immediate de-silting of the drain, removal of encroachments, and a permanent solution from the Guwahati Municipal Corporation before the situation spirals further out of control.