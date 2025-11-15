Chinmoy Prakash Phookan Takes Charge as New GMC Commissioner

Chinmoy Prakash Phookan, ACS, has taken charge as the new Commissioner of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) as part of a fresh round of administrative reshuffles announced by the Assam government.

According to the order issued on Saturday, Phookan, who was serving as Joint Secretary in the Transport Department with additional responsibility as Managing Director of ASTC, has been transferred to the Department of Housing & Urban Affairs. Along with his new role as GMC Commissioner, he has been allowed to continue as MD of ASTC until further orders.

In the same notification, Dr. M.S. Lakshmi Priya, Commissioner of GMC, has been shifted and appointed as Secretary to the Government of Assam in the Skill, Employment & Entrepreneurship Department. She will also hold additional charges as Managing Director of the Assam Skill Development Mission and Registrar of Assam Skill University.

Meanwhile, Md. Hanif Noorani, ACS, who had been serving as Additional Secretary in the Skill, Employment & Entrepreneurship Department and handling additional duties as MD of the Assam Skill Development Mission and Registrar of Assam Skill University, has been relieved of these responsibilities.

