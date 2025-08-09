Nari Nagarik Manch Calls for Repeal of Assam's ‘Lenient’ Arms Licence Policy

The Nari Nagarik Manch, a prominent women’s platform uniting voices across Assam, has urged the state government to immediately revoke its recent decision to grant arms licences to “indigenous people in sensitive areas.” The collective warned that the move could unravel decades of peace efforts and exacerbate tensions within the state.

At a meeting held in Guwahati on Saturday, nearly 30 women from diverse walks of life gathered to discuss the implications of the May 28 Cabinet decision. The group unanimously resolved to launch a sustained campaign against the policy, including submitting a memorandum to top constitutional authorities, filing a Public Interest Litigation, and initiating coordinated social media outreach.

The participants highlighted several concerns, including the risk of escalating gun culture, undermining law enforcement, and the opaque nature of the policy. They cautioned that Assam’s hard-earned peace after years of militancy could be jeopardised.

“Assam has worked for years to reduce the circulation of weapons after prolonged militancy. The new decision risks triggering an arms race, increasing gender-based violence, and sparking ‘civil war-like’ situations,” warned the collective.

Speakers also stressed the need for the government to strengthen the Border Security Force (BSF), police, and border patrols rather than “weaponising civilians.”

The policy’s lack of transparency regarding eligibility criteria, threat assessments, and safeguards raised fears of potential targeting of specific communities, deepening social divisions.

Drawing comparisons with conflict zones like Manipur, Karbi Anglong, and Dima Hasao, activists cautioned that increased arms proliferation often fuels crime, domestic violence, and black-market arms trade.

Senior journalist Maini Mahanta expressed particular concern, stating, “If arms are handed to civilians, it will be women and children who suffer the most. When it is the government’s responsibility to ensure safety and security, what is the point of arming citizens?”

Former IPS officer Violet Baruah pointed out that Assam’s borders are already protected by well-equipped security forces, adding, “Weapons are still in circulation from past conflicts, legalising more arms will be a threat to public safety.”

Journalist Afrida Hussain questioned the very premise of the policy, stating that “the government’s decision to arm civilians reflects a trust deficit by the Chief Minister towards the police administration.”

Women’s rights activist Indrani Dutta condemned the policy as “a dangerous step rooted in divisive politics” and called for non-violent public resistance. Meanwhile, Junu Bora questioned the state’s capacity to maintain law and order, and Rashmi Goswami warned of the emergence of an “arms economy” similar to those in global conflict zones.

The collective reiterated that public safety is the state’s responsibility, not that of ordinary citizens, cautioning that “arming households will only make women and communities more vulnerable.”

Nari Nagarik Manch reaffirmed its commitment to democratic, non-violent protest and called on citizens across Assam to unite in protecting peace and social harmony.

