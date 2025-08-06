New Portal Soon for Indigenous People to Get Arms Licenses, Says Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday announced that the state government will soon launch a dedicated portal to allow indigenous people living in sensitive areas to apply for arms licenses.

Advertisment

The move, according to the government, is aimed at ensuring the safety and security of original inhabitants of the state who face genuine threats to their lives.

Making the announcement on X, the Chief Minister said, “A dedicated portal is coming up where indigenous people, who perceive a threat to their lives and reside in sensitive areas, can apply for Arms License. Upon proper scrutiny and after a multi-layered process, Arms License will be granted to individuals.”

A dedicated portal is coming up where indigenous people, who perceive a threat to their lives and reside in sensitive areas, can apply for Arms License.



Upon proper scrutiny and after a multi-layered process, Arms License will be granted to individuals. pic.twitter.com/bcVtB04mM9 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 6, 2025

The special scheme, titled ‘Safety of Indigenous People,’ will be applicable to individuals who are original inhabitants or indigenous citizens of Assam and reside in vulnerable or remote areas identified by the district administration or assessed by security agencies as sensitive. The government has clarified that only those who can demonstrate a genuine threat to their life and safety will be considered eligible.

The process will include a thorough security assessment, detailed verification and vetting, and strict compliance with existing laws. The arms licenses granted under this scheme will be non-transferable and subject to periodic review.

The entire mechanism will be monitored closely to prevent misuse and to ensure that it serves its intended purpose of protecting vulnerable communities.

“A significant number of people in Assam already possess licensed firearms. This isn’t something new, we are just making it easier for those who feel vulnerable,” CM Sarma had earlier said.

Also Read: Akhil Gogoi Demands CM Sarma’s Resignation Over Arms License Move