National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister of India, Ajit Kumar Doval arrived at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Assam’s Guwahati on Tuesday.

Doval has visited Guwahati for a special programme. He has come along with his family.

The national security advisor was welcomed by Assam Director General Of Police (DGP) Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta at the airport amid tight security arrangements.

More details are awaited.