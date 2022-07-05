Assam: CID Files Charge Sheet in Kirti Kamal Bora Firing Incident

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Tuesday filed a charge sheet at the Nagaon Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court against Sub-inspector (SI) Pradip Bania in connection with the firing on All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) leader and former general secretary of Nagaon college union Kirti Kamal Bora.

The CID, in a statement said, “After completion of investigation of the case, charge sheet was filed before the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Nagaon against accused police officer namely SI (AB) Pradip Bania of Nagaon Dist Executive Force (DFF) under section 326/307/505 IPC R/W Section 98W/9901/99(5) of 1712 21120 Police act, 2007 for his complicity in the offence.”

On January this year, Kirti Kamal Bora’s father had lodged a case against SI Pradip Baniya for allegedly firing upon the student leader. As per reports, Bora was allegedly shot at by SI Baniya without any ‘valid reason’ after an argument.

Bora said that the police tried to frame him. He said that while returning home after buying medicine for his mother, he witnessed the policemen thrashing someone when he stopped to enquire what was going on. The police, he alleged, verbally abused him and when he protested, he was dragged from his bike and assaulted.

However, according to the FIR lodged by SI Baniya, the AASU leader was selling drugs and he was shot in the leg after he attacked law enforcers. Bania was earlier suspended after the incident occurred and he was alleged of violating norms while shooting Bora.

On the other hand, CID also investigated the other case registered on the basis of the FIR lodged by Bania against Bora and Zakir Hussain of Nagaon, with the allegation of recovery of drugs from the possession of Bora.