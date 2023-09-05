Nazira Assault Case: Prime Accused APS Subhalakshmi Dutta Absconding

When the Sivasagar Police got information that she had gone into hiding, a team of five police officials was sent to Guwahati and with the help of Basistha Police, they carried out an operation in Six Mile area in search of the absconding police official. However, getting a clue about the police, she escaped from the scene.

It has come to the fore that APS Subhalakshmi Dutta is likely to be arrested.