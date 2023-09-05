Nazira Assault Case: Prime Accused APS Subhalakshmi Dutta Absconding

The prime accused in the assault case of a maid, APS Subhalakshmi Dutta, who was suspended earlier from her post, is currently on the run, reports emerged on Tuesday.
According to sources, Dutta was hiding at the residence of former MLA Kushal Deuri in Guwahati for the last five days after she was placed under suspension for torturing her maid in Assam’s Nazira.
When the Sivasagar Police got information that she had gone into hiding, a team of five police officials was sent to Guwahati and with the help of Basistha Police, they carried out an operation in Six Mile area in search of the absconding police official. However, getting a clue about the police, she escaped from the scene.
It has come to the fore that APS Subhalakshmi Dutta is likely to be arrested.
It may be mentioned that last month, a formal complaint was filed by Dutta's maid alleging that her employer poured hot water onto her body and she was confined to a bathroom.
According to sources, the victim’s body bears the scars of unimaginable abuse, sparking outrage within the community.
The incident had exposed a shocking betrayal of trust within a police household, prompting a collective call for accountability and swift action.
A few days after the incident came to light, the accused police officer was placed under suspension.