Assam: Subhalakshmi Dutta, Cop Who Tortured Maid, Placed Under Suspension

APS Subhalakshmi Dutta who allegedly tortured her maid in Assam's Nazira has been placed under suspension with immediate effect, reports emerged on Thursday.
Subhalakshmi Dutta was posted as Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Charaideo before she was placed under suspension.
Notably, the maid of the suspended police officer filed a complaint against her employer alleging that she tortured the former by pouring hot water on her body.
After the incident came to light, a criminal case was registered against her and she was closed to Assam Police Headquarters.
It has come to the fore that before this incident, two cases were registered against Subhalakshmi for being involved in such kinds of incidents.
"Copy of enquiry report submitted by SP Sivasagar states that earlier also she was involved in such kind of incidents including assaulting one Home Guard Anil Pator (Sivasagar PS case no.159/2019,U/s326 IPC) and assaulting ABC 482 Rajkumar Gogoi of Sivasagar DEF (Sivasagar P.S Case No. 334/2019 U/S 325/506 IPC and SPAC/C/140/SP(SVR/2019)," the suspension order reads.
"Now, therefore pending drawl of Departmental Proceedings, Smti. Subhalakshmi Dutta, APS, is placed under suspension under Rule 6(1) of the Assam Services (Discipline &Appeal) Rules, 1964 with immediate effect," it adds.