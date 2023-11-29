NCB Guwahati Busts Inter-State Methamphetamine Syndicate

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Guwahati, on Tuesday apprehended two individuals engaged in the distribution of Methamphetamine from Manipur to West Bengal.
Acting on reliable intelligence and sustained ground surveillance, the Guwahati Zonal unit successfully identified and dismantled an inter-state syndicate involved in Methamphetamine supply from Moreh (Manipur) to Cooch Behar (West Bengal).
The arrested individuals are Rahish from Imphal West (Manipur) and Hafiz Anish from Imphal West (Manipur). The Guwahati Zonal unit intercepted them at Guwahati Railway Station on the morning of November 28, as they were en route to Cooch Behar (West Bengal) via a Rajdhani Train.
During a search, the NCB team seized 9.669 kg of Methamphetamine from their possession.
The confiscated Methamphetamine was discreetly packed in plastic packets hidden within cloth and blankets in their hand baggage.
The origin of the contraband was traced to Moreh, Manipur, with Cooch Behar, West Bengal, being the intended destination, according to the NCB statement.