Assam Rifles Seize Heroin Worth Rs 47 Lakh; Arrests 2 in Mizoram’s Aizawl

The Assam Rifles along with the Special Narcotics CID Crime arrested two persons and recovered heroin worth over Rs 47 lakh in Mizoram’s Aizawl, reports said on Tuesday.
According to the official release from the Assam Rifles, 9 soap cases of heroin worth Rs 47,34,000 was recovered in Aizawl’s General Area Bawngkawn South and two persons were apprehended on Monday.
Based on specific information, an operation was carried out by a combined team of the Assam Rifles and Special Narcotics CID Crime.
According to reports, the recovered consignment and the apprehended individuals were handed over to Special Narcotics Police Station CID Crime in Aizawl.
Notably, the Assam Rifles have been continuing their efforts against illegal drug trafficking and have also doubled their efforts to nab the kingpins of the drug racket in Mizoram.
Earlier in July, the troopers of Assam Rifles and the Excise & Narcotics Department of Champhai, Mizoram, seized a huge quantity of contraband drugs worth over Rs 54.79 crore in two separate operations. In an official statement, the Assam Rifles, under Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), informed that the recovery was made July 26. The operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and the Customs Department based on specific information.