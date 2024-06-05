NDA's Showing In Assam, Mrinal Saikia Row In BJP Chief Bhabesh Kalita's Address

"BJP will introspect on the loss in Jorhat. We led in all 14 constituencies," he said. On the Mrinal Saikia incident, Kalita said, "He should have congratulated Modi first. There will be a discussion on the issue within the party. Mrinal Saikia's equation with Ashok Sarma is not very good. This was brought to my notice by Sarma before the elections, but Saikia told me afterwards. Hence, there is a difference in their statements."