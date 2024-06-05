Respect Over Rivalry: BJP MLA Mrinal Saikia Responds to Criticism From Assam CM

Following Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's criticism over his congratulatory message to Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi, BJP MLA Mrinal Saikia took to Twitter to defend his actions, asserting the importance of respecting others irrespective of political affiliations.
In a tweet, Saikia emphasized that he joined the BJP inspired by leaders who promoted the ethos of respecting individuals regardless of their political stance. He lamented the notion that congratulating someone from the opposition is deemed a crime in contemporary times, alluding to the backlash he faced within the party for his gesture.
Taking to X, Saikia quoted, "I joined BJP impressed by these great leaders, who taught us to respect others and give due respect to people irrespective of their political affiliation. I learned today from HCM @himantabiswa sir that, to congratulate someone from the opposition is a crime nowadays".
Saikia's tweet came in response to the controversy sparked by his congratulatory message to Gaurav Gogoi for his victory in the Jorhat Lok Sabha seat. His gesture of bipartisanship highlighted the significance of Gogoi's win while challenging traditional election tactics.
Despite facing criticism from Chief Minister Sarma, Saikia stood by his action, reaffirming his commitment to respecting others and maintaining cordial relations across party lines. The incident underscores internal tensions within the BJP as it grapples with unexpected electoral outcomes and debates over ideological principles.