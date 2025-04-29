NDFB Cases Shifted from Guwahati to Respective Jurisdictions

In a major judicial development, the Special CBI Court in Guwahati has ordered the transfer of all remaining cases related to the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) to the respective district courts where the alleged incidents took place.

According to court sources, a total of nine NDFB-related cases were under trial at the Guwahati-based CBI Special Court. Of these, judgment has already been delivered in one case, while the remaining eight cases have now been shifted to courts in Kokrajhar and other relevant districts, as per the territorial jurisdiction of each case.

Among the accused are several prominent NDFB leaders, including M Batha, who are currently held at Guwahati Central Jail. Authorities have confirmed that the accused will be transferred to district jails corresponding to the newly assigned courts in the coming days.

The transfer aligns with procedural norms, which mandate that cases be tried in the jurisdiction where the incidents occurred. The decision is expected to expedite the legal proceedings and ensure that justice is served in accordance with local legal frameworks.

