Six Former NDFB Cadres Released from Bhutan Prison After 7 Years

Six former cadres of the National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB) were released from Bhutan’s Gelephu prison on the evening of September 20.
After seven years of incarceration, the Bhutanese authorities facilitated their handover to Indian officials following their arrest by the Royal Bhutan Army in 2016 during a crackdown on insurgent activities.
The former cadres—Jivan Basumatary, Sonaram Mochahary, Sonam Magar, Bimal Basumatary, Dilip Basumatary, and Fakhon Narzary—were warmly welcomed at the Gelephu entry gate on the India-Bhutan border.
The reception was attended by Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) Chief Executive Member Pramod Boro and Member of Parliament Jaoynta Basumatary, who expressed optimism about the returnees’ reintegration into society.
This release marks a crucial step toward the rehabilitation of former NDFB members and highlights the ongoing peace-building initiatives in the region. It also reflects the strengthening bilateral ties between India and Bhutan, stressing a shared commitment to maintaining stability in the Bodoland Territorial Region.