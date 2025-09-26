NEDFi Marks 30 Years of Empowering the Unserved and Underserved at 30th AGM

North Eastern Development Finance Corporation Limited (NEDFi) held its 30th Annual General Meeting at its registered office in Guwahati on Friday, marking three decades of empowering unserved and underserved communities across the North Eastern Region (NER) with innovative and customised financial solutions.

During the meeting, CMD Shri PVSLN Murty highlighted NEDFi’s remarkable achievements in FY 2024-25 and presented the Annual Report to shareholders, underlining the Corporation’s sustained growth and regional development initiatives.

Performance Highlights

In FY25, NEDFi achieved record operational milestones, sanctioning Rs.882.98 crore compared to Rs.846.37 crore in FY24, taking cumulative sanctions to Rs.9,114.38 crore across 26,835 projects.

Gross income grew 8.44% to Rs.259.42 crore, driven primarily by interest income. While gross profit moderated by 2.73% to Rs.128.75 crore, net profit stood at Rs.96.01 crore. The Corporation declared a dividend of 8% for the financial year.

Strengthened Asset Quality

Focused recovery and portfolio management efforts yielded strong results: gross NPAs fell to 1.88% (from 3.10% in FY24) and net NPAs declined to 0.69% (from 1.25% in FY24), reflecting a strengthened balance sheet. Loan outstanding rose to Rs.2,019.50 crore from Rs.1,833.51 crore in FY24, demonstrating sustained growth momentum.

Serving the Unserved & Underserved

NEDFi’s initiatives targeting unserved and underserved communities continued to make an impact, offering financial resources, training, and support services. Over 16,000 lives benefited from low-cost credit, helping improve income levels and reduce dependence on high-interest loans.

Supporting Entrepreneurship

The North East Venture Fund (NEVF), a collaborative initiative with the Ministry of DoNER and SIDBI, supported 69 start-ups across sectors. In addition, the Manipur Start-up Venture Fund and the NRL Ideation Angel Fund committed nearly Rs.19 crore to high-potential ventures, nurturing entrepreneurship in the region.

Corporate Social Responsibility

NEDFi’s CSR initiatives focused on women’s empowerment, skill development, livelihood promotion, and craft sector growth. During FY25, 368 beneficiaries received support across various trades, and marketing assistance was extended to 4,883 artisans, enabling participation in exhibitions, trade fairs, and sales events.

More than 53,000 people benefited under NEDFi’s capacity development, business facilitation, sustainable livelihood, and skill-building programs.

Looking ahead to FY26, NEDFi aims to expand credit access to MSMEs and microfinance sectors, reduce credit costs for unserved communities, and promote startups, skill development, employment generation, and women’s empowerment. Strengthening risk management, reducing NPAs, adopting technology, and improving operational efficiency remain key priorities, reaffirming NEDFi’s commitment to inclusive socio-economic development in the NER.

In his address, Murty expressed gratitude to the Board, the Ministry of DoNER, other Union Ministries, State Governments, Banks/FIs, and shareholders, including IDBI Bank, LIC, SBI, SIDBI, ICICI Bank, IFCI, SUUTI, GIC & subsidiaries, for their unwavering support.

