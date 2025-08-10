NEDFi Marks 30 Years of Transforming Northeast, Empowering Over 10.5 Lakh Lives

The North Eastern Development Finance Corporation Limited (NEDFi), the premier financial institution of the Northeast, celebrated its 30th Foundation Day on August 9, 2025, at its head office in Guwahati's Dispur and across the entire region.

Advertisment

Over the past three decades, NEDFi has supported more than 26,000 projects across all eight Northeastern states, sanctioning loans of over ₹9,000 crore to entrepreneurs. Through its Micro Finance Scheme, the corporation has extended financial access to underserved corners of the region, disbursing ₹1,093 crore so far and positively impacting the lives of over 10.5 lakh people.

Another key initiative, the NEDFi Micro Lending Scheme, has benefitted more than 18,500 small entrepreneurs with loans worth ₹185 crore, helping them escape the debt trap of high-interest informal lenders.

Special Initiatives and Publications

To mark the milestone, NEDFi launched a series of community-focused initiatives, including the distribution of 30,000 high-value saplings to farmers, installation of solar panels in Assam’s Dima Hasao district, and assistance to TB patients across the Northeast. Within the NEDFi premises, a special exhibition showcased handicrafts and handloom products by local artisans.

A commemorative book titled “Book on NEDFi – Three Decades of Exemplary Services to North-East India” was released, along with the launch of the NEDFi Information & Resource Centre and the NER Databank. Two study reports under the Techno Economic Development Fund were also unveiled, one on the connectivity and economic significance of the Siliguri Corridor for the Northeast, and another on value addition in tea targeting small tea growers.

Guests and Felicitations

The celebration was graced by Assam Chief Secretary Dr. Ravi Kota (IAS) as the Chief Guest, Ministry of DoNER Joint Secretary Niraj Kumar, and North Eastern Council Secretary Satinder Kumar Bhalla as Guests of Honour.

As part of the Foundation Day events, NEDFi honoured distinguished personalities for their lifetime contributions to society, including Dr. Rita Chowdhury, eminent Assamese novelist, poet, academician, and Sahitya Akademi Awardee; Dr. Mallika Kandali, renowned artist, writer, educator, and the first woman to earn a doctorate in Sattriya dance tradition; Dominic Sangma, acclaimed filmmaker from Meghalaya; Dr. Arambam Renu Devi — weaver from Imphal, Manipur, and head of Renu Handloom & Handicrafts Cooperative Society; Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barma, current titular king of Tripura and politician.

Similar felicitation ceremonies were also held through NEDFi’s branch offices across the Northeast to recognise other notable regional achievers.

Acknowledgements from Leadership

In his address, Dr. Ravi Kota praised NEDFi’s three decades of dedicated service and contribution to the region’s growth. DoNER’s Niraj Kumar extended congratulations for NEDFi’s steadfast role in the Northeast’s development journey. NEC Secretary S.K. Bhatla acknowledged the productive partnership between NEDFi and NEC in driving regional development projects.

NEDFi CMD PVSLN Murty expressed gratitude to all stakeholders, including the government, partner organisations, and the public, for their support over the years. He described the 30-year journey as a shared achievement, reflecting both historical success and a commitment to future progress.

The celebration was attended by NEDFi Board Members, local entrepreneurs, and other key stakeholders from across the region.

ALSO READ: NESHILP: NEDFi’s Initiative Showcasing Rich Craft Heritage of Northeast