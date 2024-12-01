NESHILP: NEDFi’s Initiative Showcasing Rich Craft Heritage of Northeast

The North-East Development Finance Corporation Ltd. (NEDFi) has taken a significant step in promoting the artisans and weavers of Northeast India through its initiative, NESHILP. This platform was recently showcased at the Nandinii Winter Wonderland, where it brought together the traditional craftsmanship of the eight northeastern states, creating a vibrant tapestry of culture and artistry.

NESHILP embodies NEDFi’s mission to connect local artisans and weavers with wider markets. Under this initiative, the products are sold with only a 5% GST deduction as profit, ensuring fair returns to the artisans while making these unique crafts accessible to a broader audience.

The showcase highlighted a diverse array of handmade products crafted from materials indigenous to the region, including: Cane, Water Hyacinth, Banana Fiber, Cardamom Fiber, Mima Grass, Sheetal Patti, Handloom Fabric.

One of the standout features of the exhibition was the use of Mima Grass, a special grass native to Arunachal Pradesh. This versatile material is used to create products such as hats and handloom items, showcasing its potential for sustainable design.

Another cultural treasure presented was Judima, a Kachari cultural drink made from rice, which recently received the coveted Geographical Indication (GI) tag. This recognition has added to the pride and identity of the region, making Judima a symbol of its rich heritage.

Each of these materials reflects the deep connection the people of Northeast India have with their natural surroundings, as well as their innovation in transforming these resources into functional and aesthetic products. Additionally, regional garments from all eight northeastern states were displayed, offering a glimpse into the diverse and vibrant textile traditions of the area.

By featuring products crafted from materials like water hyacinth and banana fiber, NESHILP also emphasizes sustainability. These eco-friendly crafts highlight the balance between innovation and environmental consciousness that defines the traditional practices of the region.

NEDFi’s NESHILP initiative is more than just a platform for selling products; it’s a bridge that connects the rich heritage of Northeast India with global markets. It empowers local artisans and weavers, ensuring they get the recognition and support they deserve, while also introducing the world to the extraordinary craftsmanship of the region.

Through platforms like the Nandinii Winter Wonderland, NESHILP is bringing the vibrant culture of Northeast India to the forefront, celebrating its traditions, and fostering a greater appreciation for its artistic and cultural wealth. This initiative is a shining example of how thoughtful development efforts can preserve heritage while driving economic growth.