Negligent Construction Leaves Dighalipukhuri Road Hazardous for All

Commuters on the Dighalipukhuri to Guwahati Club route are facing severe hardships as ongoing flyover construction has rendered the road extremely unsafe and muddy, leading to multiple accidents, particularly affecting two-wheeler riders.

Local residents and daily commuters described the scene as chaotic.

One victim recounted, “I was in front of the State Museum on Dighalipukhuri Road. Within 1–2 hours, the entire stretch had turned muddy. About 20 bikes have fallen already, and I was one of them. I informed the police, who arrived, but the construction authorities and engineers have not shown up yet. Families, children, and pedestrians are all at risk. Only now, after so many accidents, are they putting sand on the road. This is unacceptable—we need answers.”

The hazardous conditions are creating major difficulties for both commuters and pedestrians. Citizens have expressed anger over the lack of timely action and supervision from the construction company, accusing them of negligence that has already endangered lives.

With heavy traffic and ongoing construction, the stretch from Dighalipukhuri to Guwahati Club continues to pose a serious risk. Residents and daily commuters are calling for immediate measures to ensure safety and prevent further accidents.