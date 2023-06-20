Guwahati: Neighbors Rescue Family after Tree Falls on House in Maligaon
In a shocking incident, a family was rescued due to the prompt action of their neighbours after a huge tree got uprooted and fell over their railway quarter in Guwahati’s Maligaon area on Monday night.
Guwahati and other parts of Assam have been experiencing incessant rainfall over the past few days which triggered the incident that was reported at Shuttle Gate area in Maligaon.
The tree, that uprooted and fell over the quarter where the family was residing, was on the premises of Kamakhya Vidyalaya Higher Secondary School.
One of the family members said, “Since the past three years we had been requesting the principal of the school to take some action with the concern that it may get uprooted and fall on someone, but the school authorities did not pay heed to our requests and today the tree fell on our bedroom while we were sleeping at around 11:00 pm. Fortunately, none of my family members were injured in the incident because of our neighbours prompt action to rescue us by breaking the walls.”
Earlier, a huge tree uprooted and fell over a historic Kali Mandir which was nearly 50-years-old in Basistha. The entire temple has been devastated after the huge tree fell on it.
One of the locals of the area said, “This Kali Mandir was established in the year 1971. As a result of the rainy weather, a tree next to the temple was uprooted and fell on it this morning. Fortunately, no devotees were there at the spot when the incident occurred. Now we request all people of this area to come together and contribute in the restoration works of the temple.”