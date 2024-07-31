Nemcare Hospital Announces Free MBBS Education to One Student Annually

In a landmark event, Nemcare Hospital has announced two major initiatives aimed at fostering medical education and community support. The hospital, renowned for its comprehensive healthcare services, revealed plans to offer one free MBBS education annually to a deserving student from a low-income background.
This new initiative is set to provide a significant opportunity for aspiring medical professionals who may otherwise be unable to pursue their dreams due to financial constraints.
The press conference, held at the hospital, also marked the discharge of celebrated musician Zubeen Garg, who had been undergoing treatment at Nemcare. Garg, who was admitted on Sunday morning due to seizure disease and complications related to excessive exertion and sleep loss, was successfully treated and allowed to return home on Wednesday. Dr. Hitesh Baruah, who led Garg’s treatment, emphasized the importance of rest for the artist’s full recovery and attributed Garg’s condition to his demanding schedule and insufficient rest.
In addition to the educational initiative, Nemcare Hospital launched a free-of-cost dead body-carrying van named "Swargarath." The van, which aims to assist in the transportation of deceased individuals, was presented to the NGO 'Antaranga' by Zubeen Garg and Dr. Baruah during the press meet. The keys and a cheque for the van were handed over to the NGO, which will manage the vehicle's operations.
During the press conference, Zubeen Garg expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the support and medical care he received. He confirmed his intention to resume work the following day and mentioned plans to visit the studio soon. Garg, accompanied by Dr. Baruah and Dr. Sanjeev Narayan, conveyed his appreciation for the hospital staff and reassured his fans of his recovery and upcoming projects.