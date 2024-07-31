Nemcare Hospital Announces Free MBBS Education to One Student Annually

The press conference, held at the hospital, also marked the discharge of celebrated musician Zubeen Garg, who had been undergoing treatment at Nemcare. Garg, who was admitted on Sunday morning due to seizure disease and complications related to excessive exertion and sleep loss, was successfully treated and allowed to return home on Wednesday. Dr. Hitesh Baruah, who led Garg’s treatment, emphasized the importance of rest for the artist’s full recovery and attributed Garg’s condition to his demanding schedule and insufficient rest.