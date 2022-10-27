NE's 1st Traditional Sports Museum Inaugurated In Guwahati

Member Secretary of the member-secretary of the State Level Advisory Committee for Students and Youth Welfare in Assam, Gitartha Goswami inaugurated the Olympia Traditional Sports Museum at Rajgarh in Guwahati on Thursday.

An initiative of the Sports and Cultural Study Centre, the museum aims to put forward all the traditional games and sports of Assam and the Northeast to the world, in order to preserve them, apart from being the hub of knowledge about all indigenous and traditional sports.

The museum has been opened at House number 1, Bye-lane number 6 at Rajgarh road in Guwahati. The inauguration was attended by several eminent personalities associated with sports, culture and other social affairs in the state.

Speaking on the occasion, Goswami commended Chiranjeev Sharma for his initiative in setting up the museum and hailed it as a revolutionary step. He further assured all possible help from the state government in taking this forward.

Retired ACS officer Rajib Prakash Baruah, Krida Bharati’s Northeast Coordinator Manoj Mahanta, former international Tae-kwon-do player Paragdhar Konwar, Assam Kabaddi Association Secretary Alok Tripathi, Assam Tang Soo Do Association Secretary Debajit Gogoi, international swimmer Elvis Ali Hazarika, All India Journalists’ Federation President Subodh Malla Baruah, Assam Roll Ball Association Secretary Bhumidhar Barman, Assam Roller Skating Association Secretary Anupam Sharma, Krida Bharati Guwahati branch President Amal Deka and Cultural Worker Chandan Goutam were among the dignitaries who attended the event.

The event was hosted by Namita Goswami and the vote of thanks was delivered by senior Sports Journalist Uday Borgohain.

The museum also has books and other materials useful for any study in the field, written by eminent personalities associated with sports in Assam.

Speaking on the occasion, Chiranjeev Sharma, the man behind the project said, “I’m really happy today. It feels like I have established something. This has been a dream for a long time and today it has come to life. We have compiled over 600 traditional sports, materials on which are available for anyone who wants to study in this field. In addition, there are over 100 such sports and games on display here in this museum.”