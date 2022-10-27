ICC Men's T20 WC: India Top Group 2 With Dominant Win Over Netherlands

A superb performance by Indian bowlers coupled with half-centuries by a trio of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav helped the all-round Men in Blue clinch a 56-run win over the Netherlands in their Group 2, Super 12 match of ongoing ICC T20 World Cup at Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday.

With this win, India is at the top spot in the points table with four points in two wins in two matches. The Netherlands is at the bottom and has yet to score a point after two losses.

Chasing 180, the Netherlands got off to a bad start, losing openers Vikramjit Singh (1) and Max ODowd (16) to pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar and spinner Axar Patel respectively. The stumps of both the openers were rattled, reducing the Dutch to 20/2 in 4.2 overs.

The duo of Bas de Leede and Colin Ackermann took the Netherlands through the remainder of the powerplay safely. At the end of six overs, Netherlands was at 27/2, with Leede (7*) and Ackermann (2*) at the crease.

The short-lived 27-run partnership between the duo was ended by Axar Patel after he dismissed de Leede for 16 off 23 balls with assistance from Hardik Pandya at backward point.

At the end of 10 overs, the Dutch were at 51/3, with Tom Cooper (3*) and Ackermann (13#) at the crease.

Following this, spinner Ravichandran Ashwin drove India to a more comfortable position in the match by dismissing Ackermann (17) and Cooper (9), reducing the Netherlands to 63/5.

Tom Pringle and Scott Edwards tried to put on a stand for their side. But the match was slipping away from them as the required run rate kept mounting. At the end of 15 overs, Netherlands was at 81/5, with Pringle (14*) and Edwards (3*).

Pringle was the sixth batter down after Virat Kohli took a brilliant running catch at around mid-off, giving pacer Mohammad Shami his first wicket in the match. The Netherlands were six down at 87.

The Dutch side continued their downward spiral. Bhuvneshwar got his second wicket of the match and he sent back skipper Edwards for 5 off 8 balls. Netherlands sunk to 89/7.

Though the Netherlands crossed the 100-run mark in 17.4 overs, Arshdeep Singh took two quick scalps to dismiss Logan van Beek (3) and Fred Klaassen (0). The Dutch side was reduced to 101/9 in 18 overs.

Netherlands finished at 123/9 in their 20 overs, with Shariz Ahmad (16*) and Paul van Meekeren (14*) at the crease. The Dutch lost the match by 56 runs.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/9), Axar Patel (2/18), Arshdeep Singh (2/27) and Ravichandran Ashwin (2/21) took two scalps for India. Shami got one wicket.

Half-centuries from star batters Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Suryakumar Yadav guided India to a competitive 179/2 in 20 overs against the Netherlands in their Group 2, Super 12 match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Thursday.