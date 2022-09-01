Permanent ASDMA Office In Guwahati To Come Up Near NH-37

The new permanent office for the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) will come up along the national highway in Guwahati.

According to reports, the new office will be set up along the national highway 37 near the Dispur Revenue Circle office.

The current ASDMA office is at the state secretariat in Guwahati's Dispur area.

In that regard, the foundation stone of the office was laid today by state Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Jogen Mohan.

Meanwhile, the new ASDMA office will be built at an estimated cost of around Rs 13 crores 70 lakhs.

Moreover, the disaster management body has reportedly also acquired two drones for surveillance purposes.

In addition, the shelters homes at Lakhimpur, Dhemaji and Barpeta districts of the state have been built and are ready.

Furthermore, another 13 shelter homes will be built across the state, reports added.