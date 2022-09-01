Cervical Cancer Vaccine Will Be Priced Between Rs 200-400: SII CEO Poonawala

India’s first indigenously developed vaccine for treating cervical cancer will be priced between Rs 200 to Rs 400, announced Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawala on Thursday.

He said, “The vaccine for cervical cancer will be available in a few months. We will announce the price in a few months. It may be priced between Rs 200-400 but prices are yet to be finalised. We will finalise after manufacturing and discussion with the Government of India.”

The SII and the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) launched India's first indigenously developed Quadrivalent Human Papillomavirus vaccine (qHPV) against cervical cancer today.