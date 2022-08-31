New Building of Assam Medical Services Corporation Inaugurated in Guwahati

Assam health minister Keshab Mahanta inaugurated the new building of the state Medical Services Corporation Limited in Guwahati’s Narengi on Wednesday.

On the occasion, the health minister said that people can now avail medicines at affordable prices.

Mahanta said, “This is a big step towards ensuring availability of medicines and other medical supplies, including equipment, across the state at affordable prices and at appropriate time.”

He also said, “Under the corporation, the state government advocates opening its own pharmacies. The corporation will run independently.”

It may be mentioned that the construction of the building started in 2016. Avinash Joshi is the Chairman of the corporation while Robin Kumar is the director.