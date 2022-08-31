Future Generations Have to be Protected from Drug Addiction: Pijush Hazarika

Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment of Assam, Pijush Hazarika, said that everyone has to be vigilant to protect future generations from drug addiction.
Pijush Hazarika stated this while attending a special awareness meeting organized by the State Anti-Drug and Prevention Council on the occasion of International Overdose Awareness Day on Wednesday.
He said, “The government will always take a tough stance against illegal drugs and we must all be vigilant to protect future generations from the poison of these drugs.”
Speaking at the event as the Chief Guest, the minister said that overdose of drugs and drugs addiction can ruin life of not only the individuals, but also affect their families.
He said, "There is nothing more unbearable for parents than seeing their children dies of drug addiction before their eyes.”
He also said that the state government has been taking strong stance against illegal drugs and drug traffickers since the formation of the government under chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Speaking on formulating some policies to regulate rehabilitation centres for victims of drug addiction in the state, Hazarika said that these policies would help the rehabilitation centres to carry out their work smoothly. Each centre should have proper infrastructure, health facilities and necessary facilities for counseling while delivering their services for the victims of drug addiction. However, he also said that the government needs the help of the rehabilitation centres to make the victims overcome from the menace of drug addiction.
Director of Narcotic Control Bureau Rakesh Chandra Shukla, also spoke about the menace of drug overdose in the meeting. On the other hand, a young man, who has been able to come out of drug addiction, addressed the meeting and thanked the state government for creating a friendly and easy environment for all those who want to come out of the clutches of drugs.
Vice President of State Anti-Drugs and Prevention Council Jitu Borgohain, Chairman of Assam State Scheduled Castes Development Corporation Jayanta Das, Director of Social Justice and Empowerment and students of several educational institutions were present in today’s occasion.
It is worth mentioning that since 2001, International Overdose Awareness Day has been observed globally with the aim of showing sympathy to the families of drug addicts and creating a special awareness environment to rescue drug addicts from the hammer of drugs.