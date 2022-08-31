Future Generations Have to be Protected from Drug Addiction: Pijush Hazarika

Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment of Assam, Pijush Hazarika, said that everyone has to be vigilant to protect future generations from drug addiction.

Pijush Hazarika stated this while attending a special awareness meeting organized by the State Anti-Drug and Prevention Council on the occasion of International Overdose Awareness Day on Wednesday.

He said, “The government will always take a tough stance against illegal drugs and we must all be vigilant to protect future generations from the poison of these drugs.”

Speaking at the event as the Chief Guest, the minister said that overdose of drugs and drugs addiction can ruin life of not only the individuals, but also affect their families.

He said, "There is nothing more unbearable for parents than seeing their children dies of drug addiction before their eyes.”

He also said that the state government has been taking strong stance against illegal drugs and drug traffickers since the formation of the government under chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.