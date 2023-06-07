New Recruits Shouldn't Seek Transfer Till 2 Years in Service: Assam Minister

Jayanta Mallabaruah also urged everyone to reach office by 10 am. He also stated there will be changes in some rules of leaving the office around 11-12 pm.

Jayanta Mallabaruah chaired the orientation programme of the newly recruited Grade III and Grade IV employees of the Skill, Employment, and Entrepreneurship department at Shri Shri Madhavadeva International Auditorium in Guwahati on Wednesday morning.