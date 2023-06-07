New Recruits Shouldn't Seek Transfer Till 2 Years in Service: Assam Minister

Assam cabinet minister Jayanta Mallabaruah has sent out strict directions to the youths who have been recently appointed into different government jobs across the state.
According to the minister, newly appointed youths cannot seek transfer till two years of service in their designated posts.
Jayanta Mallabaruah said, “I feel happy to welcome all the new employees to the department. I hope their work with dedication and enthusiasm will definitely help the department bring out more effective initiatives in the future. Newly appointed candidates should not bring their files to me seeking their transfer. Nobody will be transferred till they complete one-and-half or two years in their designated posts. I also urge all the appointed youths to refrain from accepting any bribe. I would be disappointed to see you on TV after being trapped by the anti-corruption department on bribery charges.”
He also appealed to everyone to work in an efficient manner and by taking all responsibility.
“There is a very big responsibility on every recruited youth. You cannot let arrogance come in between your work. Your behavior would define you. You have to treat all your co-employees properly. Your behaviour will give the picture of the government’s pace of work,” he added.
Jayanta Mallabaruah also urged everyone to reach office by 10 am. He also stated there will be changes in some rules of leaving the office around 11-12 pm.
Jayanta Mallabaruah chaired the orientation programme of the newly recruited Grade III and Grade IV employees of the Skill, Employment, and Entrepreneurship department at Shri Shri Madhavadeva International Auditorium in Guwahati on Wednesday morning.