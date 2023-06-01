Guwahati: Orientation Programme Held for Newly Recruited PHE Employees

Taking to Twitter, the minister said, “Chaired an orientation program with the newly recruited Class III and Class IV Employees of Public Health Engineering Department at Sri Sri Madhavadeva International Auditorium Guwahati today. It's a moment of sheer happiness to welcome 239 candidates into the PHE department. I once again congratulate everyone for their grand achievement and hope that we see the dawn of a new working culture in Assam with these new youngsters coming in. It will definitely add new strength in our department to smoothy run and execute the JJM and SBM(G) running under the department. I also hope that since everyone is recruited through merit, they are expected to work diligently and honestly. I convey my gratitude to Hon'ble CM Dr. @himantabiswa sir for fulfilling the dreams of youths of Assam and enabling them to be an adequate human resource for the state.”