New Sections Imposed on 6 Accused in Guwahati-Kidnap Murder Case

New sections have been added to the charges against the six accused persons in the murder and kidnap case of Biswajit Hazarika.

The new sections added to the charges of the six accused are – Section 120(B)/364(A)/344/302/201.

Earlier the six accused were booked under Sections 365 and 387 under case number 2284/22.

It may be mentioned that Biswajit Hazarika was kidnapped on the evening of October 9 last year while he was returning home in a rickshaw. The kidnappers sent a video of Biswajit and asked a ransom of Rs. 40 lakhs in exchange for his release.

After a month on November 1, an unidentified body was found in Assam’s Nellie area which was later identified to be the body of Biswajit.

Following the incident, on February 9, the parents of the victim appealed the Guwahati Commissioner of Police to investigate the case. The police then launched an investigation and arrested six people in connection to the kidnapping and murder case.

The six accused have been identified as video editor of a news portal Debajit Deka, Ajay Kalita, Pranab Ranghang, Sanjay Kumar Phagat, Paresh Chetri and Mayur Nath.

The six accused of the murder and kidnap case were taken to seven-day police custody on February 14 by a Guwahati court.