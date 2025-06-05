New Training Hub for Young Boxers: 'Lovlina Boxing Academy' Opens in North Guwahati

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday inaugurated the 'Lovlina Boxing Academy' in North Guwahati, a dedicated facility aimed at nurturing the state’s budding boxing talent.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Minister praised Olympic medalist Lovlina Borgohain for her inspiring journey and exceptional achievements as a self-made athlete. He expressed hope that the academy would serve as a pivotal platform for aspiring boxers from Assam to chase their sporting dreams.

“Assam's emerging pugilists have a new destination to pursue their dreams – the Lovlina Boxing Academy. Heralded by ace boxer @LovlinaBorgohai, the centre is equipped with modern training facilities & will prepare our youngsters for the next level,” CM Sarma shared on 'X'.

The Assam government has pledged strong support to the initiative, with the Sports Department set to allocate Rs 2 crore for infrastructure development, including the construction of a hostel for athletes. To ensure accessibility, the academy’s training fee has been capped at Rs 500.

An emotional Lovlina also took to X, expressing her gratitude to the Chief Minister: “I’m deeply grateful to Hon’ble Chief Minister @himantabiswa sir for inaugurating the 'Lovlina Boxing Academy & Gym' today at Borchandra, North Guwahati. It is a proud and emotional moment for me to see this dream take shape in my home state.”

She added, “Thank you sir, for not only gracing the occasion with your presence but also extending your unwavering support towards the growth of the academy. With your encouragement, we are committed to nurturing young talent & building future champions who will make Assam & India proud.”

