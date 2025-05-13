Lovlina Borgohain Launches Boxing Academy in North Guwahati

In a significant development for boxing enthusiasts in Assam, a new high-standard Boxing Academy has been established in Chandra Gaon, North Guwahati. The academy is the brainchild of Assam's pride and Olympic medalist Lovlina Borgohain, who has taken a personal initiative in its creation.

Lovlina, currently busy overseeing the preparations, has ensured that the academy is equipped with world-class equipment sourced from Patiala. The facility aims to provide affordable and quality training to talented boxers across the state.

The academy has been launched with the objective of offering a platform to hidden sporting talents from the remotest corners of Assam. The official inauguration ceremony is scheduled for May 25. Following the North Guwahati centre, more Lovlina Boxing Academies are planned to be opened across various locations in Assam.

