New Turn In SIT's Zubeen Death Probe: 13 Journalist & Intellectuals Invited Tomorrow

In a move to update key stakeholders on the progress of the investigation into the death of Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, the Assam Police has invited a group of senior journalists and intellectuals to a special discussion on Tuesday at 4 PM.

The meeting will bring together over a dozen prominent personalities, including senior police officials and distinguished citizens, to provide insights and updates on the ongoing probe.

Among the invitees are well-known figures such as Anuradha Sharma Pujari, Phanindra Kumar Devchoudhury, Manoj Kumar Goswami, Dr. Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharyya, Utpal Sarma, and Samiran Phukan. Other attendees include Rahul Gautam Sharma, Sanjeev Phukan, Shyamantak Gautam, Sibanu Bora, Pranjal Saikia, Dr. Hitesh Baruah, Zarir Hussain, and Atanu Bhuyan.

The discussion will take place at the Assam Police Guest House, where officials aim to brief the invited journalists and intellectuals on the latest developments in the case and address questions regarding the investigation.