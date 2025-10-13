Zubeen Garg Case: Deleted Video from Amritprabha’s Phone Recovered by SIT

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the death of Assamese singer Zubeen Garg has made a significant breakthrough.

According to sources, the SIT has successfully retrieved a complete video of Zubeen Garg’s final moments recorded on Amritprabha Mahanta’s mobile phone. Earlier, snippets of the footage had circulated on social media in a web-series style, but the full video had never been released.

It is understood that the video had reportedly been deleted from Amritprabha Mahanta’s device. During questioning, she allegedly admitted to deleting the footage under the instructions of Siddhartha Sharma, sources said.

Recently, the SIT managed to recover the deleted video in its entirety. Investigators believe that this footage could play a pivotal role in the ongoing probe, providing critical evidence to help unravel the circumstances surrounding Zubeen Garg’s tragic death.

The SIT continues its investigation, emphasizing that every recovered detail will contribute to ensuring accountability and justice in the high-profile case.