New Twist In Guwahati Child Abuse Case

In a new twist in the infamous doctor couple child abuse case in Guwahati, Dr Sangeeta Datta, who is currently in jail, has reportedly lodged a complaint against her manager at Paltan Bazar police station stating that they have been framed by the latter.
In her complaint, Dr Datta reportedly stated that her manager, namely Riju Roy, was the one who sexually abused the two minors and not them. She claimed that both she and her husband were framed by the said manager.
Sources informed that Datta had lodged the complaint from inside her cell itself and the police is yet to register it.
This comes after the Paltan Bazar police filed a charge sheet against her and her husband, doctor husband Waliul Islam in connection to the case on Monday.
Previously, the doctor couple duo are accused of their alleged involvement in a child abuse case and the matter came to light after child rights activist Miguel Das Queah took to social media and informed about the incident.
As per allegations, the doctor couple tied their adopted daughter on their terrace in the blaring heat as punishment for being naughty. They were arrested last May 5 this year.
Later, the doctors - Dr Waliul Islam, a surgeon, and Dr Sangeeta Datta, a psychiatrist – were sent to police custody along with their domestic help, who has been sent to judicial custody, the police said, adding that the couple has been charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.
One of the minor girls had several injury marks on her body. The medical examination revealed that her private parts were burned with cigarettes, the police said.
The Guwahati Commissioner of Police (CP), Diganta Barah, said, “The minor girl was kept captive on the fourth floor of Roma Enclave, the residence of the doctor couple. The 3-year-old girl had injury and burn marks on her private parts and bruises on several parts of her body. During the medical examination, it was also found that her private parts were burned with cigarettes.”
“All the three accused, including their maid Lakshmi Nath, have been arrested. They were produced before the chief judicial magistrate’s court in Guwahati on Sunday after which the court sent the couple to five-day police custody and the maid, Laxmi Nath, to seven-day judicial custody. The couple has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act," he added.
Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma ordered Assam Police to thoroughly investigate the alleged child abuse case in Guwahati and complete the investigation process within the next six months. The chief minister also asked the Assam police to submit the charge sheet within next 45 days.
He assured to request the chief justice of Gauhati High Court seeking a special court for the trial of the alleged child abuse case.
“I am personally monitoring this child abuse case, and I believe the investigation will be completed within the next six months. The couple has been slapped with various sections including sections under the POCSO act. I will personally write to the chief justice of Gauhati High Court seeking a special court for the trial of this case. I have directed the Assam police to file the charge sheet within a month or the next 45 days," said the chief minister.