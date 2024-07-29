New Vice-Chancellors for Three Universities Sworn in at Raj Bhavan in Guwahati

At a ceremony held at Raj Bhavan in Guwahati, three newly-appointed vice-chancellors took their oaths of office.
Governor Gulab Chand Kataria administered the oath to the new vice-chancellors of three universities.
Professor Nani Gopal Mahanta was sworn in as the Vice-Chancellor of Gauhati University, while Manabendra Dutta Choudhury assumed the role of Vice-Chancellor at Rabindranath Tagore University. Dhanapati Deka was appointed as the Vice-Chancellor of Bhattadev University.
Education Minister Ranoj Pegu was also present at the event.