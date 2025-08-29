GMCH: Did Newborn Die For Wrong Delivery Method? Family Alleges Negligence

A newborn allegedly died at Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) in Guwahati on Friday morning following complications during delivery, the affected family has claimed.

The mother, identified as Priyanka Sarkar, was referred to GMCH from Boko, where doctors advised a cesarean section due to the advanced stage of her pregnancy.

However, upon arrival at GMCH, doctors allegedly performed a normal delivery, which the family claims resulted in complications that caused the death of the newborn. The infant was allegedly crying when it was first placed with the mother but died shortly after.

The relative informed Pratidin Time, "The mother was in the later stage, and when we admitted her in a Boko hospital, the doctors there sent us to Guwahati stating that a cesarean section would be necessary. But when we reached here, they performed normal delivery, and that resulted in complications."

The mother, meanwhile, remains in critical condition, according to her family. They claim that the baby died due to an injury in the head during delivery.

The incident comes shortly after the recent sad case at GMCH's labour and delivery ward, where three infants were seriously injured, and one is deceased, after allegedly falling from a bed in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

Reports say four to five newborns were packed into one ICU bed then, while concerns for the hospital's capacity and safety have been raised. Families allege a lack of proper supervision and security, citing prior instances of staff misconduct.

The case blew up further with an on-duty nurse being arrested and the superintendent being replaced. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also stepped in.

