Newborn Dies After Fall in GMCH NICU, Principal Admits Overcrowding

In a shocking incident at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Monday morning, a newborn died inside the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) after reportedly falling from a bed.

GMCH Principal Dr. Achyut Chandra Baishya said he received the information early in the morning. The deceased infant, born to Smrita Deka of Noonmati, had been admitted to the NICU for treatment of jaundice. During routine checks, hospital staff found that two infants had fallen from their beds. One of them was discovered hanging from a phototherapy bed and tragically lost its life.

“This is the first such incident at GMCH,” Dr. Baishya said, adding that an internal probe is underway. CCTV footage is being examined to ascertain how the lapse occurred.

Admitting to systemic challenges, the Principal acknowledged that although the NICU has a capacity of 80 infants, overcrowding often compels doctors to accommodate two or even three babies in one bed.

Expressing condolences to the bereaved family, Dr. Baishya assured that the matter will be thoroughly investigated. However, drawing an analogy to accidents in transport, he remarked, “Just because accidents happen with cars or planes, it doesn’t mean people stop using them. Similarly, this incident does not mean the hospital is unsafe. GMCH continues to remain a safe and trusted place for patients.”

The incident has triggered widespread concern over safety protocols and overcrowding in Assam’s premier hospital.

