Newborn Found Dead, Abandoned in Plastic Bag in Guwahati's Bahini River

In a distressing discovery, the lifeless body of a newborn was found abandoned, floating in a plastic bag amidst the Bahini river, which courses through the heart of Guwahati city. The Hatigaon police were alerted by concerned onlookers and promptly recovered the infant's remains.
As the police team arrived at the scene, the river's waters bore a chilling hue of red, echoing the tragic circumstances surrounding the infant's demise.
Police sources from Hatigaon suggested that the newborn had been callously discarded, likely a result of the heartless actions of biological parents involved in an illicit affair.
The body of the deceased infant was swiftly transported for a thorough autopsy, as city police endeavors to uncover the truth behind this appalling incident.