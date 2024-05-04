Newborn's Body Found Abandoned Near Pond in Assam's South Salmara-Mankachar

In a distressing discovery, the lifeless body of a newborn was found on the bank of a pond in Gokulpur village, situated in Nak-Kati village under Sukhsar police station in South Salmara-Mankachar district.
The incident came to light when villagers spotted the infant and promptly alerted the Sukhsar police.
Sukhsar police station officers, along with the district magistrate Indrajit Das, responded to the scene and recovered the newborn's body. Subsequently, the body was transferred to Dhubri for postmortem examination.
The District Magistrate confirmed the grim discovery, stating that the infant, estimated to be between two to three days old, was found abandoned near the pond.
"I was contacted by the Additional District Commissioner (ADC) regarding the discovery of an abandoned infant's deceased body in the Gokulpur locality. Consequently, I was instructed to conduct an investigation into the matter. Upon arriving at the scene, I observed the lifeless body of a newborn, estimated to be between two to three days old, abandoned near a pond. Despite thorough inquiries within the village, no information regarding the infant's legal guardian could be obtained. Following standard protocols, the body has been received and forwarded for a postmortem examination. Given the proximity of the infant to the pond, preliminary indications suggest a case of drowning. However, definitive conclusions await the final postmortem report," said Das before the media.
This tragic incident underscores the urgent need for community awareness and support mechanisms to prevent such heartbreaking occurrences in the future.
Meanwhile, the district administration along with the local police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the abandonment of the newborn.