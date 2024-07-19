Newborn's Body Found Floating in Guwahati's Bharlu River

On Thursday, a lifeless body of a newborn was discovered floating in the Bharlu River in the GMC Colony area of Bishnupur, Guwahati.
The body, which appeared to be several days old and had significantly swollen, was found among garbage in the river.
Local residents spotted the body and promptly notified the police.
The city police retrieved the body and transported it to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) for a post-mortem examination.
This incident follows a similar distressing discovery from a month ago, when a newborn's body was found abandoned in a plastic bag in the Bahini River, also in Guwahati. The Hatigaon police were alerted by concerned citizens and quickly recovered the infant's remains.