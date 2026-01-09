NF Railway Carries Out Large-Scale Eviction at Maligaon in Guwahati

Guwahati witnessed a tense and chaotic morning on Thursday as the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) carried out a large-scale eviction drive at Maligaon, targeting a 'Miya basti' located near Saint Vivekananda School.

Bulldozers moved in early, tearing down rows of tin-and-bamboo shanties as police and railway officials secured the area.

According to officials on the ground, the settlement had come up on railway land that was allegedly occupied illegally over the years.

The eviction drive covered nearly four bighas of land, making it one of the larger clearance operations in the Maligaon railway zone in recent times.Officals said that they have enroched the land for the last two-three years.

Railway sources claimed the area was encroached upon for a long time and that repeated notices had been issued earlier.

