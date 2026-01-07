Eviction Drive in CA Area Adjoining Burhachapori Wildlife Sanctuary Completes

An eviction drive was successfully conducted over a period of two days, on January 5th and 6th, 2026. The operation targeted illegal encroachments within the Compensatory Afforestation (C.A.) area situated adjacent to the Burhachapori Wildlife Sanctuary.



The drive was reportedly comprehensive, covering the following specific locations:

Arimari Char

Batoli

Galti Duba

Chiyali Char

Baghe Tapu

Kunduli Char

Paschim Lathimari Char

Laharia Dipchar

Switch gate

Assessment of Damages/Removals

During the course of the operation, the following structures and agricultural encroachments were cleared:



Total Houses Removed 1200 (Approx.)

- Pucca Houses 20

- Kutcha Houses 1180

Total Crop Area Cleared 650 Hectares (Approx.)

The eviction drive was executed smoothly and peacefully. I am pleased to inform you that no incidents involving law and order were reported during the two days. Following the intervention, it has been observed that the encroachers have begun voluntarily vacating the C.A. area.

Follow-up Actions

To ensure the long-term protection of the reclaimed land and to prevent future re-encroachment, the following directives have been issued:

Demarcation: Forest Officials have been instructed to immediately begin demarcating the boundary.

Fortification: Permanent concrete pillars are to be installed along the perimeter to clearly define the sanctuary and C.A. boundaries.

The Forest officials have been asked to initiate the Plantation program within the C.A area immediately.

Since the C.A area is adjacent to Burhachapori wildlife sanctuary and also very far away from the district headquarters, Sonitpur, so a permanent Police outpost is required alongwith a Joint patrolling of Police and Forest officials atleast for 3 months.

