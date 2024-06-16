N.F. Railway Introduces Bi-Weekly Special Train from Guwahati to New Jalpaiguri

North East Frontier Railway (N.F. Railway) has introduced a bi-weekly special train service between Guwahati and New Jalpaiguri via the Chapar, Bilasipara, Gauripur, Golakganj, and Tufanganj route, aimed at enhancing convenience for passengers. The special train numbered 05698/05697 will operate from 18th June 2024 to 1st January 2025 in both directions.
Train number 05698 (Guwahati–New Jalpaiguri) will depart Guwahati at 23:55 hours every Tuesday and Thursday, reaching New Jalpaiguri at 08:15 hours the following day. In the return direction, train number 05697 (New Jalpaiguri - Guwahati) will depart New Jalpaiguri at 11:15 hours every Wednesday and Friday, arriving in Guwahati at 19:30 hours the same day.
The special train will offer AC 2-tier, AC 3-tier, Sleeper Class, and General Seating Coaches, ensuring comfort for passengers across all classes. It will halt at stations including Kamakhya, Dudhnai, Goalpara Town, Abhayapuri, Chapar, Bilasipara, Gauripur, Golakganj, Tufanganj, New Coochbehar, Mathabhanga, New Changrabandha, Jalpaiguri Road, and Rani Nagar Jalpaiguri during its journey.
Passengers are advised to check the schedule and stoppages on the IRCTC website, and updates will also be provided through newspapers and social media channels of N.F. Railway.