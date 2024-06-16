N.F. Railway Introduces Bi-Weekly Special Train from Guwahati to New Jalpaiguri

Train number 05698 (Guwahati–New Jalpaiguri) will depart Guwahati at 23:55 hours every Tuesday and Thursday, reaching New Jalpaiguri at 08:15 hours the following day. In the return direction, train number 05697 (New Jalpaiguri - Guwahati) will depart New Jalpaiguri at 11:15 hours every Wednesday and Friday, arriving in Guwahati at 19:30 hours the same day.