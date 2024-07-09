NF Railway Provides World-Class Running Rooms For Loco Pilots

Northeast Frontier Railway (NF Railway) has reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing the comfort and well-being of its essential staff, particularly Loco Pilots and Assistant Loco Pilots, crucial for the smooth operation of trains.
According to Sabyasachi De, Chief Public Relations Officer of NF Railway, the network boasts 42 state-of-the-art running rooms spread across its jurisdiction, each equipped to ensure the utmost convenience and relaxation for its operational personnel.
"All the running rooms feature spacious, soundproof double-bed rooms with attached toilets, alongside dedicated meditation spaces for yoga and relaxation. These amenities are designed to ensure that our operational staff, often working long and challenging hours, can rejuvenate both mind and body before resuming duty," remarked Sabyasachi De.
He emphasized that these facilities, including reading rooms, dining halls with separate vegetarian and non-vegetarian kitchens, RO purified water, and laundry services, are aimed at creating a 'home away from home' experience for Loco Pilots and Assistant Loco Pilots. The inclusion of a gymnasium equipped with modern amenities such as whole-body massagers, treadmills, and automatic cycles underscores NF Railway's commitment to staff welfare.
"Given the critical nature of their roles in ensuring safe and timely transportation, it is imperative that our operational staff receive adequate rest and sustenance," Sabyasachi De added. Regular engagements with their families are also part of NF Railway's strategy to highlight the significance of their loved ones' contributions to the railway's operations.
NF Railway ensures that Loco Pilots and Assistant Loco Pilots adhere to mandated rest periods, reflecting its dedication to safety and efficiency in railway operations.