NF Railway Cancels, Diverts & Reschedules Trains for Yard Remodeling Works

The Northeast Frontier (NF) Railway has cancelled, diverted and rescheduled several trains due to the Pre-Non-Interlocking and Non-Interlocking in connection with yard remodelling works.
The yard modelling works will be done at the Roza Railway Station for capacity augmentation.
The train services that have been cancelled are:
* Train no. 15903 (Dibrugarh - Chandigarh) Express commencing journey on 29th July & 02nd August, 2024 will remain cancelled.
* Train no. 15904 (Chandigarh - Dibrugarh) Express commencing journey on 31st July & 04th August, 2024 will remain cancelled.
* Train no. 15909 (Dibrugarh - Lalgarh) Avadh Assam Express commencing journey from 29th July to 01st August, 2024 will remain cancelled.
* Train no. 15910 (Lalgarh- Dibrugarh) Avadh Assam Express commencing journey from 01stto 04th August, 2024 will remain cancelled.
* Train no. 15653 (Guwahati - Jammu Tawi) Amarnath Express commencing journey on 31st July,2024 will remain cancelled.
* Train no. 15654 (Jammu Tawi - Guwahati) Amarnath Express commencing journey on 02nd August, 2024 will remain cancelled.
* Train no. 12407 (New Jalpaiguri - Amritsar) Karmabhoomi Express commencing journey on 24th,31stJuly & 07thAugust, 2024 will remain cancelled.
* Train no. 12408 (Amritsar - New Jalpaiguri) Karmabhoomi Express commencing journey on 19th, 26th July & 02nd August, 2024 will remain cancelled.
* Train no. 15655 (Kamakhya–ShriMata Vaishno Devi Katra) Express commencing journey on 21st& 28thJuly, 2024 will remain cancelled.
* Train no. 15656 ( Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra - Kamakhya ) Express commencing journey on 24th&31st July, 2024 will remain cancelled.
* Train no. 15624 (Kamakhya - Bhagat Ki Kothi) Express commencing journey on 26th July &02nd August, 2024 will remain cancelled.
* Train no. 15623 (Bhagat Ki Kothi - Kamakhya ) Express commencing journey on 30th July &06thAugust, 2024 will remain cancelled.
The train services that have been diverted are:
* Train No. 20504 (New Delhi - Dibrugarh) Rajdhani Express commencing journey on 05th August, 2024 will be diverted via Ghaziabad – Kanpur Central – Lucknow.
* Train No. 15621 (Kamakhya - Anand Vihar Terminal) Express commencing journey on 25th July and 01st August, 2024 will be diverted via Sitapur – Pilibhit – Bareilly City - Ramganga.
* Train No. 15622 (Anand Vihar Terminal - Kamakhya) Express commencing journey on 27th July and 03rd August, 2024 will be diverted via Ramganga – Bareilly City – Pilibhit – Sitapur.
The train services that have been rescheduled are:
* Train No. 20504 (New Delhi - Dibrugarh) Rajdhani Express commencing journey on 03rd August, 2024 is rescheduled at 12:40 hours instead of 11.25 hours.
* Train No. 20506 (New Delhi - Dibrugarh) Rajdhani Express commencing journey on 04th August, 2024 is rescheduled at 12:40 hours instead of 11.25 hours.