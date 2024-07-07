North East

NF Railway Cancels, Diverts & Reschedules Trains for Yard Remodeling Works

The yard modelling works will be done at the Roza Railway Station for capacity augmentation.
The Northeast Frontier (NF) Railway has cancelled, diverted and rescheduled several trains due to the Pre-Non-Interlocking and Non-Interlocking in connection with yard remodelling works.

The train services that have been cancelled are: 

* Train no. 15903  (Dibrugarh - Chandigarh) Express commencing journey on 29th July  & 02nd August, 2024 will remain cancelled.

* Train no. 15904  (Chandigarh - Dibrugarh) Express commencing journey on 31st July  & 04th August, 2024 will remain cancelled.

* Train no. 15909  (Dibrugarh -  Lalgarh) Avadh Assam Express commencing journey from 29th July  to 01st August, 2024 will remain cancelled.

* Train no. 15910  (Lalgarh- Dibrugarh) Avadh Assam Express commencing journey from 01stto 04th  August, 2024 will remain cancelled.

* Train no. 15653 (Guwahati - Jammu Tawi) Amarnath Express commencing journey on 31st July,2024 will remain cancelled.

* Train no. 15654  (Jammu Tawi - Guwahati) Amarnath Express commencing journey on 02nd August, 2024  will remain cancelled.

* Train no. 12407 (New Jalpaiguri - Amritsar) Karmabhoomi Express commencing journey on 24th,31stJuly & 07thAugust, 2024  will remain cancelled.

* Train no. 12408  (Amritsar - New Jalpaiguri) Karmabhoomi Express commencing journey on 19th, 26th July  & 02nd August, 2024  will remain cancelled.

* Train no. 15655 (Kamakhya–ShriMata Vaishno Devi Katra) Express commencing journey on 21st& 28thJuly, 2024 will remain cancelled.

* Train no. 15656 ( Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra - Kamakhya ) Express commencing journey on 24th&31st July, 2024  will remain cancelled.

* Train no. 15624  (Kamakhya -  Bhagat Ki Kothi) Express commencing journey on 26th July &02nd August, 2024  will remain cancelled.

* Train no. 15623  (Bhagat Ki Kothi - Kamakhya ) Express commencing journey on 30th July &06thAugust, 2024  will remain cancelled.

The train services that have been diverted are: 

* Train No. 20504 (New Delhi - Dibrugarh) Rajdhani Express commencing journey on 05th   August, 2024 will be diverted via Ghaziabad – Kanpur Central  – Lucknow.

* Train No. 15621 (Kamakhya - Anand Vihar Terminal) Express commencing journey on 25th July and 01st  August, 2024 will be diverted via  Sitapur – Pilibhit – Bareilly City - Ramganga.

* Train No. 15622 (Anand Vihar Terminal - Kamakhya) Express commencing journey on 27th July and 03rd  August, 2024 will be diverted via Ramganga – Bareilly City – Pilibhit – Sitapur.

The train services that have been rescheduled are: 

* Train No. 20504 (New Delhi - Dibrugarh) Rajdhani Express commencing journey on 03rd August, 2024 is rescheduled at 12:40 hours instead of 11.25 hours.

* Train No. 20506 (New Delhi - Dibrugarh) Rajdhani Express commencing journey on 04th August, 2024 is rescheduled at 12:40 hours instead of 11.25 hours.

NFR Restores Train Services Following Silchar Pit Line Operationalization
Northeast Frontier Railway
Roza Railway Station

