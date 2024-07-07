NF Railway Cancels, Diverts & Reschedules Trains for Yard Remodeling Works

The train services that have been cancelled are:

* Train no. 15903 (Dibrugarh - Chandigarh) Express commencing journey on 29th July & 02nd August, 2024 will remain cancelled.

* Train no. 15904 (Chandigarh - Dibrugarh) Express commencing journey on 31st July & 04th August, 2024 will remain cancelled.

* Train no. 15909 (Dibrugarh - Lalgarh) Avadh Assam Express commencing journey from 29th July to 01st August, 2024 will remain cancelled.

* Train no. 15910 (Lalgarh- Dibrugarh) Avadh Assam Express commencing journey from 01stto 04th August, 2024 will remain cancelled.

* Train no. 15653 (Guwahati - Jammu Tawi) Amarnath Express commencing journey on 31st July,2024 will remain cancelled.

* Train no. 15654 (Jammu Tawi - Guwahati) Amarnath Express commencing journey on 02nd August, 2024 will remain cancelled.

* Train no. 12407 (New Jalpaiguri - Amritsar) Karmabhoomi Express commencing journey on 24th,31stJuly & 07thAugust, 2024 will remain cancelled.

* Train no. 12408 (Amritsar - New Jalpaiguri) Karmabhoomi Express commencing journey on 19th, 26th July & 02nd August, 2024 will remain cancelled.

* Train no. 15655 (Kamakhya–ShriMata Vaishno Devi Katra) Express commencing journey on 21st& 28thJuly, 2024 will remain cancelled.

* Train no. 15656 ( Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra - Kamakhya ) Express commencing journey on 24th&31st July, 2024 will remain cancelled.

* Train no. 15624 (Kamakhya - Bhagat Ki Kothi) Express commencing journey on 26th July &02nd August, 2024 will remain cancelled.

* Train no. 15623 (Bhagat Ki Kothi - Kamakhya ) Express commencing journey on 30th July &06thAugust, 2024 will remain cancelled.