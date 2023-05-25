NFSU to Come Up On 50 Acres of Land at Cost of Rs 300 Cr: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) will be constructed at a cost of Rs 300 crores and will cover 50 acres of land.
This was informed by the chief minister while addressing the gathering during the foundation-laying ceremony of the NFSU.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday laid the foundation stone of the NFSU and launched the Sewa Setu App at the Srimanta Sankaradev Kalakshetra in Assam’s Guwahati.
The NFSU will be built at Molong in Changsari area of Kamrup district.
The campus is expected to be completed by 2030 and will have 3,000 seats in various departments. The university will offer undergraduate and postgraduate courses in 50 subjects, including forensic science, cyber forensics, drone forensics, digital forensics, intoxicating forensics, forensic justice, etc. Ph.D. and post-doctoral facilities will also be available.
Himanta Biswa Sarma thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah for gifting NFSU to Assam. He said, “Today is a day of achievement for the people of Assam as the state has got another national level university. The NFSU will become a Centre for Study in Southeast Asia.”
The importance of forensics has been increased in the last two years, he said.
CM Sarma announced that forensic education course will temporarily be started in the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) campus.
He further said, “Five hundred police officers will be trained in forensics this year in Gujarat. Forty-eight officers are already undergoing training and the number of crimes in Assam is declining at the present time.”
The number of crimes in Assam has witnessed a decline at present, he added.