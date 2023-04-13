Education Initiative by Indian Awaz Foundation, Awaz Accelerator Fellowship

The Indian Awaz Foundation believes that education has the capability to develop society as a whole.

Md. Nazim Ahmed, Managing Director of the Indian Awaz Foundation, said, "We are developing change-makers for the society by offering support in the form of guidance and education to the students. Students are, in our opinion, the foundation of the future”.

Indian Awaz Foundation recognizes that the majority of problems has their roots in education and places a strong emphasis on the 17 Sustainable Development Goals. Indian Awaz Foundation has launched the Awaz Accelerator Fellowship 2023 for students who are underprivileged.

The Awaz Accelerator Fellowship is run with the idea of providing school students with education fellowships by guiding the students with a special focus on the underprivileged. Following a thorough survey and selection procedure that included testing the candidates, the fellowship is offering a variety of facilities to the students. An education kit, spoken English, Mathematic, Science, General Knowledge & other subject classes, as well as the selected fellows will be provided with one-on-one mentoring.

The students received the fellowship for an entire year. Even though all the students were not selected, still the organisations will provide all the students from the class the special classes conducted by the community teachers every Saturday and Sunday. The team of Indian Awaz Foundation has discussed about the fellowship with the Headmaster and teachers of Bholabori Higher Secondary School. The Awaz Accelerator Fellowship ground survey and meetings were initiated since March 2023.

The IAF team administered the exam at the Bholabori Higher Secondary School on April 10, and on April 11 the results, including the number of students chosen for the Fellowship, were made public. The students for the fellowship are from class 10. There were 25 students and 22 students appeared for the exam and 12 students were selected. And out of the 12 students selected, 6 students were selected on the basis of the exam conducted and 6 students were selected on the need basis, for the Awaz Accelerated Fellowship.

The Principal and school committee of the Bholabori Higher Secondary School have encouraged and supported the “Awaz Accelerator Fellowship”, an initiative of Indian Awaz Foundation. Mr. Khagen Hazarika, Headmaster of Bholabori Higher Secondary School said, "The school will be happy to provide classrooms for the Awaz Accelerator Fellowship 2023’s special classes for the students and will provide advice and guidance if any needed”.