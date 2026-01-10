NIA Chargesheets Two More Accused in Assam 2024 Independence Day IED Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted two more individuals in connection with the 2024 Independence Day IED seizure case in Assam, taking the total number of accused in the case to five.

In a supplementary chargesheet filed before the NIA Special Court in Guwahati on Friday, the anti-terror agency named Bhargab Gogoi and Sumu Gogoi as accused. Both are residents of Assam’s Dibrugarh district and have been booked under provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the Explosive Substances Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The two were arrested by the NIA in June 2025, nearly a year after the agency took over the case from the Dispur police in September 2024. The NIA had earlier chargesheeted three other accused in June last year.

According to investigators, Bhargab Gogoi and Sumu Gogoi were involved in providing funds for terror-related activities. The agency’s probe revealed that the duo had financially supported Jahnu Boruah, one of the already chargesheeted accused, who later confessed to planting four improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

A total of 11 IEDs were seized by Assam Police in August 2024 ahead of Independence Day celebrations. Investigators say the explosives were planted as part of a protest and boycott call issued by ULFA (Independent) chief Paresh Baruah.

The case was initially registered by Assam Police at Dispur police station and pertained to an alleged conspiracy by ULFA (I) to wage war against the Government of India by attempting multiple IED blasts across the state.

The NIA has said that investigations in the case are still underway, indicating that further developments and arrests cannot be ruled out.

