Hizb-ul-Mujahideen Leader Sentenced to Life Imprisonment by NIA Court

In a major crackdown on terror networks, a Special NIA Court on Tuesday sentenced a Pakistan-based Hizb-ul-Mujahideen operative to life imprisonment for attempting to spread Islamic extremism in Assam.

Advertisment

The convict, identified as Kamruj Zaman (A1), was found guilty under Section 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and awarded life imprisonment. The court also invoked Sections 38 and 18B of the UAPA, read with Section 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), holding him culpable for conspiracy and association with a banned terrorist organisation.

According to the prosecution, Kamruj Zaman was actively involved in attempts to establish and expand extremist networks in Assam, acting on behalf of the Pakistan-based terror outfit. He was arrested in 2018 following a detailed investigation by central agencies.

Sources said Kamruj Zaman is a resident of Erakapili village under Kamruj Jamunamukh in Hojai district.

Following the conviction, the terrorist has been shifted to Guwahati Central Jail, where he will serve his sentence.

Security agencies have termed the verdict a significant legal blow to terror outfits attempting to expand their footprint in the Northeast.

Also Read: Assam STF Busts Bangladesh-Linked Jihadi Module, 11 Arrested in Multi-State Raids