Night Ferry Services Between Guwahati-North Guwahati Suspended

Night ferry services between Guwahati and North Guwahati have been suspended starting Friday.
This was announced by the Inland Water Transport (IWT) Department, Assam. As per sources, this decision has been taken due to the sudden rise in the water levels of the River Brahmaputra.
According to information, night ferry services will not be available for passengers after 6:30 pm starting today. The suspension of the services will remain in place until further orders.
A similar order of night ferry suspension was passed by the IWT department in June earlier this year after the water levels of the Brahmaputra rose above the danger level.